SC Senate passes own bill to ticket slow left lane drivers

by: The Associated Press

File photo of traffic. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill to fine people who don’t get over from the left lane of a three-lane highway when overtaken by traffic.

The version passed by the Senate fines drivers $25 but does not add any points to their license when they clog the left lane.

The House passed its own version of the bill, which included a $200 fine.

The House can either accept the Senate version, or the two chambers will have to work out a compromise.

Similar proposals have been frequently debated in recent years at the General Assembly, but have not passed.

