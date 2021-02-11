SC Senate considers bill that would require financial literacy class for high schoolers

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s a class that every parent wished they had in high school, and now, it could be a new requirement for students across South Carolina.

The subject up for discussion is financial literacy, and Senate Bill 16 would require high school students to take that class in order to graduate.

The bill has been a long time coming. Senators in South Carolina have previously tried to make financial literacy a requirement in high schools, but it was shot down in the legislature. But now, instead of adding an additional subject, they want to replace economics with personal finance. This means there would be some upfront costs but little to no reoccurring costs.

In terms of the contents of the class, here’s what South Carolina lawmakers want kids to be taught:

how to balance a budget

how to accept and pay loans

how to buy and use insurance

risk recognition

cyber and internet security

FOX 46 spoke with a high school math teacher today who says this type of curriculum is exactly what kids need at that age.

“I think it’s an amazing idea. I think it’s definitely necessary, especially for our high school age students about to enter into college and, and even just regular adult life, you know, bills and payments, you know, acquiring car payments, or mortgages, rent all of that,” CMS high school teacher Amy Dahl.

According to the bill, this financial literacy class would be replacing existing economics coursework. However, a 1.5 credit course in economics may still be offered by each school.

“Even though subjects like English and social studies and science are important, especially for certain fields, I think what’s even more important is financial literacy for every person,” Career Development Coordinator Laura Lewin said.

According to one local high school student, his current economics classes and math classes only have one unit dedicated to personal finance, but once COVID hit, the teacher wasn’t able to get to it. So, if there is any curriculum dedicated to personal finance its bare minimum to say the least.

“Sometimes I’m just thinking like…why am I in this class? There’s not like stuff I need to know for the future, but like a financial literacy class, if I was taking that instead, I would actually be gaining, like, so many skills I know I could use in the future,” high school junior Charlie Lewin said.

Lewin said after he got his first job he learned the value of a dollar, but what about the application of a dollar?

That’s what the senators from South Carolina are trying to accomplish. They want high schools to teach kids applicable skills they will need after graduation.

If passed, Senate Bill 16 would make passing personal finance a requirement to graduate high school, but it’s important to note that this wouldn’t completely wipe out economics classes from curriculum. They would just become electives.