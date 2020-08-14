SC schools to receive $10 million in PPE for fall

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Masks, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment are on the way to South Carolina schools as students head back to the classroom.

York County school districts one through four will be getting personal protective equipment from the state and that includes Rock Hill school district, which is set to head back to the classroom August 31.

“Our district pretty much since early in the summer has been working to get in the materials that are needed here through any avenue possible that we can find and use.”

Governor Henry McMaster announced the state is giving 10 million dollars in personal protective equipment to 70 of the state’s 81 school districts including nearly a million masks, face shields, gloves, gowns and cleaning supplies.

“They sent out a survey to districts just for who may be requesting different PPE items. I can tell you our district requested masks and cleaning wipes as part of that survey and I believe they took that survey and dedicated these funds to meet those needs.”

Masks are required in schools this year and although the Rock Hill School district is ordering as much as they can, they’re hard to get.

“All the school districts and all the different businesses across the country have been trying to get PPE since the beginning of the year. I mean you’re seeing it come in but it’s not coming in as if you order it today and it’ll be here next week so to have all these different avenues of bringing it in has been very helpful.”

The state won’t be giving districts the funds. Instead, they’ll purchase the PPE and provide it to the district.