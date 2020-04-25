SC school leaders, families work together to ensure students can learn at home

ROCK HILL, S.C — Many of those students are relying on the internet to learn from home, but not everyone can get online.

NC Governor Roy Cooper just announced 180 new Wi-Fi hotspots for students who may not have access to the internet.

It’s a problem also plaguing some families in rural parts of South Carolina. Down in Rock Hill, bus drivers and teacher assistants are getting results for kids by bringing technology and lunch right into the neighborhoods.

“Does it feel overwhelming sometimes? Oh yes. He cried yesterday. It’s frustrating on both ends because he’s used to being in class with the teacher,” Jehria Moise said.

Moise is having to be her son’s teacher.

“Wooh, it’s overwhelming,” Moise said.

Her son Jayren Holly feels the same way.

“It’s good and it’s hard at the same time because some classes are easy for me some classes are hard for me,” he said.

All of his schoolwork is online, so he needs Wi-Fi access at home. South Carolina schools have been shut down for weeks and won’t reopen for the remainder of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since every student needs Wi-Fi to do their work, the South Carolina Department of Education has sent out about 300 Wi-Fi hot spots on buses.

The buses go where the students are, to neighborhoods where kids are also getting lunches every day.

“It still helps I think it’s good, it still helps people that need it, we have to do e-learning, and everybody might not have Wi-Fi, so maybe they can come and get maybe something done.

Jayren is ready to finish sixth grade. It’s not exactly the way he and his mom thought the end of the school year would go, but they’re learning school lessons and life lessons.

“Oh yes, we’re going to make it work, he’s caught up with everything so we’re on the right track now.”

A teacher assistant tells FOX 46 this has also been a good way to connect students who come here to the meal and Wi-Fi to teachers who are at home working.