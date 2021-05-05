SC restaurants see business boost with loosened restrictions on Cinco de Mayo

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Taco Molino has been open just shy of two years and Executive Chef and Owner Scott Wallen says it’s the first of its kind.

“It’s a chef-driven Mexican concept. We say chef-driven Mexican because we’re not an authentic Mexican restaurant. We try to take the flavors and authentic dishes from Mexico and put our spin on them here. We want a lighter fare, fresher fare, ingredient driven Mexican food.”

Wallen says the restaurant opened around the end of May 2019, so the bulk of their business life has been suffocated by the pandemic. He says it was hard to say on what he expected business to be like this year.

Taco Molino saw a huge influx was people this time last year after South Carolina allowed 50 percent capacity at restaurants. Wallen says half the sales came from to go orders, but this year he’s seeing a different story.

“What we’ve seen so far which has bee very strong inside for lunch, we had a great day, we haven’t seen as much to go sales. I think people are just excited to get out and be in a restaurant. So we’re seeing a lot more people show up in person and i would anticipate seeing much of the same tonight.”



More people means more staff and luckily for Taco Molino, it was able to keep most of its staff.

“We didn’t know until the Friday before that we were going to be open on Tuesday,” Wallen said. “So you had to try and get all of your staff back in which had been off for four to six weeks. So, that was a bit difficult to get everybody back in, we retained a good portion of our staff.”

He says even retaining much of his staff, it’s been hard to get new people through the door.

“Staffing levels are very difficult in all restaurants right now. Getting enough people to fill positions has been….it’s been trying. But we have a great staff hear, we have a good group of people who have stayed with us so we’re ready to go.”

Happy customers Amber, Taylor, Ashley stopped at Taco Molino to celebrate Cinco de Mayo ahead of their girl’s trip to Nashville.



“Well I just love tacos and margaritas so Cinco de Mayo is very special to me and I’m just glad to be out with my friends in public this year,” says Taylor Odom.

Amber Sapp is a nurse in Sumter, SC. She says she was excited to get back outside for the holiday.

“It’s been nice to actually be out an experience life like it was,” Sapp said. “Hopefully we’ll get back to a normal, but I mean it’s nice to get out with friends and do things that we did prior.”



Wallen says restaurant sales have been increasing monthly especially since the vaccine is out now.

“Really weekly we see an increase in the dining pattern at the restaurant and I would anticipate we’re going to see that through the summer. We’re now starting to see some good volume in South Carolina and I anticipate we’ll see some of that today.”