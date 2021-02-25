SC restaurants may see fewer customers after NC pushes back last call

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina restaurants and bars will see fewer customers from Charlotte now that North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper extended alcoholic beverage sales from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“The restrictions that we have put in place the mandatory mask mandate, the curfew, you know that we are serious about slowing the spread of this virus and I think people have pulled together,” Cooper said. “Many are wearing masks and social distancing, most business are complying with executive orders. I think there’s been a positive effect.”

For the past two months, bars and restaurants like Carolina Ale House in Fort Mill, South Carolina have benefitted from the extra customers from Charlotte coming in for a late-night drink.

Carolina Ale House in Fort Mill says it saw a huge increase in people coming across state lines when Governor Cooper issued the alcohol curfew in December.

Marketing and Beverage Director Lea Trail says the pandemic is been hard on the food and drink industry, but the restaurant and bar made sure it made the right decisions to keep its doors open, staff employed and keep customers safe at the same time.

“You know I think we’ll be okay, one of the things that we pride ourselves on is Carolina hospitality so hopefully when they came to our doors we won them over and they’ll come back,” Trail said. “We’re finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it doesn’t feel like a freight train anymore, but we understand that all of the restrictions and curfews they’ve been put in place to keep people’s health and safety first.”

Greg Roderick owns Killington’s in Huntersville, NC and in Fort Mill, SC. When the alcohol curfew was put in place, it affected the sales of the restaurant.

“Even on the food end, due the simple fact that you don’t have the alcohol sales past a certain time which our normal, used to be much later obviously. And there were residual food sales that came later in the evening, so the overall effect of the modifications definitely affected your total revenue,” he said.

Even though the Fort Mill location saw some cross-over with North Carolina customers during the curfew, Roderick doesn’t think sales will dramatically decrease when the new rules in North Carolina go into effect at 5 p.m Friday.