SC restaurants allowed to go back to 100 percent capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Restaurants in South Carolina are now allowed to open at 100 percent capacity.

On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2020-63, which removes all occupancy limitations in restaurants. Previously, South Carolina’s restaurants were operating at 50 percent capacity.

Face coverings are still required inside of restaurants. Additionally, the “last call order,” which stops alcohol sales in restaurants after 11 p.m., will remain in place until further notice.

“South Carolina is open for business” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one – aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

Other safety measures that are strongly encouraged, but are no longer required include the following:

Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.

Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.

Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.

Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.

