TAYLORS, S.C. (WBTW) — One South Carolina restaurant has a unique way to ensure its customers are social distancing.

Open Hearth in Taylors also wanted their restaurant to look as full as possible, so the owners ordered 10 blow-up dolls and dressed them like patrons, complete with wigs.

The owners said they’re also using disposable menus and making sure employees wear masks.

