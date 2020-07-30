SC residents react to statewide mask mandate

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Locals in Fort Mill are reacting to the news masks will be required in certain buildings.

Governor Henry McMaster made it a requirement restaurant employees and customers wear masks, tables be at six feet, and establishments cut capacity by 50 percent.

FOX 46 spoke with staff at The Improper Pig about how they plan to adjust.

“All the recommendations that they’ve had for restaurants, we’ve been following. Almost every single one,” explained Cassidy Bowles. “Just because we want to make sure that our staff feels comfortable coming in for work and that our customers feel comfortable coming to eat.”

Along with new restaurant guidelines, the governor is allowing venues, gyms and a list of other facilities to open wit restrictions.In the Wednesday news conference, he explained the state can’t stay closed forever.

If anyone disobeys the new order, Gov. McMaster said the individual could face a misdemeanor charge, punishable of a $100 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

