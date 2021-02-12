SC Representative proposes bill to make religion ‘essential’, reducing government regulation

This Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, photo shows the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. Overall, the nearly 200 dioceses in the U.S. and other Catholic institutions received at least $3 billion from the federal government’s small business emergency relief program. That makes the Roman Catholic Church perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the paycheck program, according to data the U.S. Small Business Administration released following a public-records lawsuit by AP and other news organizations. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A South Carolina state representative has proposed a bill to declare that religion is ‘essential,’ allowing churches and religious entities to operate more freely.

Chesterfield Representative Richie Yow says the bill takes away the power of the government to close churches during a state of emergency, something that was happening in other states during the pandemic.

Representative Yow preaches behind the pulpit at North Cheraw Baptist Church in Chesterfield.

Yow tells FOX 46 that the bill is simple: Religion is essential and shouldn’t be touched by the government.

“Religion is essential to me in South Carolina,” Yow said.

Yow says that’s why he and the South Carolina Family Caucus introduced House Bill 3105.

“We decided to propose this bill because what we saw in many states was the governor come in and shut down the churches, shut down the religion, and it’s not up to any governor. It’s not up to any state to decide how and what they do with their services.”

The bill would amend part of the South Carolina Religious Freedom Act, providing that religious services are deemed an essential service during a state of emergency and must be allowed to continue operating through the state of emergency.

“During hard times people need to see leadership and they need to see courage. If there’s ever been a time in America where there needed to be some type of religious foundation or belief it’s now,” pastor Allen Usher with Maranatha Family Center said.

Yow tells FOX 46 that his constituents of Chesterfield and Lancaster are on board with the proposed bill.

“To be able to come to the church, to pray, to fellowship, to hear the word of God brings comfort, peace, in the times of stress, times or troubles so yes the church is very essential.”

The first subcommittee hearing for the bill is on Feb 16.