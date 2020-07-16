SC reports highest single-day increase of deaths; 63,800+ total positive cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday the most COVID-19 associated deaths reported out for a single day, 69 confirmed and three probable.

State health officials said “the deaths of the individuals occurred over the past few weeks.”

This delay in reporting of an individual’s death during the pandemic is often attributed to ensuring the death is accurately reported based on the most up-to-date federal guidance for determining a COVID-19-related death, SCDHEC said.

“A cause of death is determined by a medical certifier or a coroner. As announced in late April, DHEC has implemented a cross-analysis methodology to ensure an individual’s death is accurately reported. This includes comparing the initial information reported to the agency to the information included on an individual’s official death certificate.”

Additionally, the SCDHEC said the report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if the individual had numerous medical issues or it takes longer to collect information from the family.

To clearly provide the actual dates of COVID-19-related deaths, DHEC published a COVID-19 Deaths in South Carolina by Date of Death graph on its Testing and Projections webpage. This new data visualization provides the date of COVID-19-related deaths announced for that current day as well as the dates the deaths occurred.

As of Thursday, July 16, SCDHEC reports 1,842 new confirmed cases and four new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 69 additional confirmed deaths, and three new probable deaths.

There are currently 1,578 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 214 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 63,880, probable cases to 204, confirmed deaths to 1,053, and 17 probable deaths, state health officials said.

Fifty-five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Beaufort (3), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (1), Dillon (2), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (3), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties; and 14 of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Greenville (3), Greenwood (1), Lexington (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The three probable deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Abbeville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, one individual whose age is being confirmed from Saluda County (1).

Confirmed cases by county: Abbeville (5), Aiken (32), Allendale (9), Anderson (66), Bamberg (16), Barnwell (13), Beaufort (108), Berkeley (67), Calhoun (18), Charleston (230), Cherokee (4), Chester (16), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (9), Colleton (13), Darlington (16), Dillon (9), Dorchester (64), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (23), Florence (58), Georgetown (23), Greenville (230), Greenwood (17), Hampton (10), Horry (142), Jasper (16), Kershaw (14), Lancaster (25), Laurens (18), Lee (7), Lexington (58), Marion (6), McCormick (7), Newberry (18), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (80), Pickens (27), Richland (125), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (90), Sumter (30), Union (4), Williamsburg (13), York (75)

Probable cases by county: Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (1)

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 587,567 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,643 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.3%.