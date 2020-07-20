SC reports 1,400+ new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, 9 additional deaths

**Above is the latest news conference held by the SC DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – SC DHEC Monday announced 1,445 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of COVID-19, and nine additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 71,213, probable cases to 232, confirmed deaths to 1,147, and 17 probable deaths.

Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Greenville (1), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Orangeburg (2), and Richland (1) counties and one middle-aged individual from Spartanburg (1) County.

Confirmed: Abbeville (52), Aiken (18), Allendale (3), Anderson (43), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (8), Charleston (188), Cherokee (17), Chester (10), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (20), Dillon (5), Dorchester (73), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (9), Florence (74), Georgetown (20), Greenville (174), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (61), Jasper (4), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (19), Lee (3), Lexington (45), Marion (12), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (13), Oconee (10), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (28), Richland (177), Saluda (7), Spartanburg (73), Sumter (10), Union (5), Williamsburg (21), York (48)

Probable: Kershaw (1), Richland (1)

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,186 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.7%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

The CDC notified all users of its National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) on Tuesday, July 14, that the COVID-19 Module for Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity would cease serving as an option for hospital reporting during this pandemic. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.

Hospitals are actively making the transition and DHEC is monitoring their efforts. During this transition, the information currently provided by hospitals is incomplete and, therefore, inaccurate. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new reporting requirement is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

