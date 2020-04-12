SC receives 100k N95 masks from Apple, McMaster says

N95 masks wait for deployment at the Anne Arundel County Fire Department supply depot on April 9, 2020 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster announced Saturday afternoon that the South Carolina Emergency Management Division received a donation of 100,000 N95 masks from Apple.

McMaster tweeted the news Saturday stating the masks will be distributed throughout the state to health-care professionals and first responders.

Today @SCEMD received a generous donation of 100,000 N95 masks from @Apple They will be distributed to South Carolina's health care professionals and first responders. Thank you and welcome to #TeamSC — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 11, 2020

On April 11, DHEC reported a total of 3,207 positive cases of COVID-19 and 80 deaths in the state of South Carolina.