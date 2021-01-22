SC police officer charged with sexually assaulting incapacitated individual

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a former Gaffney Police Department officer for sexual battery.

Officials say Roger Michael Hadden, 38, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree after he engaged in sexual battery towards an individual who was incapacitated.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s

Office.

Hadden was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.