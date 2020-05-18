SC mom separated from baby at birth after testing positive for COVID-19 says she’s happy to be alive

It was a miracle for the mom who was at the same time fighting for her life in the ICU.

A South Carolina woman says she’s thankful to be alive after she went into labor last month after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Oh God. I just thank God. Oh my God,” said Shaquilla James.

The 26-year-old first time mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 hours before she would deliver her baby.

“I forgot what they gave me, but it would calm down for a few hours and the cough would come right back,” said Shaquilla James.

James went into labor at 38 weeks. She was the first expectant mother at McLeod Hospital in Clarendon County to test positive for the virus. Doctors immediately separated her from the baby at birth.

“I didn’t see her after that. I got to see her on FaceTime after I woke up. But physically seeing her? She was almost two weeks old when I got to hold her,” said James.

Baby James was born healthy and strong and never tested positive for the virus.

It was a miracle for the mom who was at the same time fighting for her life in the ICU.

“You got to have faith and believe that you can make it through. If you don’t have nothing to motivate you, when you have the coronavirus, trust me, you will find something to motivate you to [say] ‘oh I’m going to beat this. I’m going to live to see tomorrow,” said James.

The motivation pushed James to meet her miracle and to share her story for those listening.