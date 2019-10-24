SC legislators push to remove rape, incest exceptions for abortion bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. — It’s no surprise that South Carolinians are at odds over one of the most divisive issues in the state and around the country.

A shocking move by South Carolina lawmakers regarding the Heartbeat Bill came Wednesday. They’re pushing to remove the exception for an abortion in cases of incest and rape.

“I think it’s really sad. I think it’s unconscionable that the decision was made to move this forward,” said Tina Belge, Vice Chair of the Greenville Democratic Party.

A medical affairs subcommittee passed an amendment to the Fetal Heartbeat Bill that would prohibit abortions even in those particular instances.

“It certainly supports the constitutional principle,” said Senator Richard Cash.

Cash, who proposed the amendment, says they’re standing for equal protection of all life under the law at conception.

“There is another human life present at that point. In the circumstances of this bill that we’re talking about, there’s a heart beating and the right to life is the first right, the most important right, and without that, we don’t have any other rights,” Sen. Cash said.

Belge disagrees, saying this is a political play with real human consequences.

“Rape, incest, or any other reason a woman is seeking to have an abortion is her choice. It’s her body, and the fact that this is happening is just a larger slippery slope for women’s rights. What’s going to be next?” said Belge. “Think about your mother, your sister, your aunt, your neighbor, anyone…this is about human rights.”

She says in a state with already limited access to abortions this will force desperate women to undergo illegal, unsafe procedures and they plan to fight.

“We think it’s one way, but it doesn’t have to be that way, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” Belge said.

Senator Cash says he and others want to push this bill ahead early and possibly have a full vote in session by the beginning of March.

Even if the bill passes, democrats and pro-choice supporters plan to challenge it immediately.