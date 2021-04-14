SC leaders allocate $30M to help get minority communities vaccinated

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina is dealing with racial disparities when it comes to who’s getting vaccinated.

Rock Hill NAACP President Dr. Norma Gray tells FOX 46 that the racial disparities with the vaccine across the state is apparent.

She says there’s little to no education in certain minority communities regarding the facts of the shot, but with millions of dollars headed to the state, she says that money will be used to educate the people.

Over 75 million people are fully vaccinated in South Carolina.

The COVID Relief Act is giving the Palmetto State $47 million to get those numbers higher, but over more than $32 million will go towards the minority communities.

“I think it really goes to the next level of really a more hands on approach of helping those communities that have not seen people getting the vaccine,” Dr. Gray said. “Like to really identify those pockets of communities that have not really been to get vaccinated.”

Most of the money must go to local health departments, community-based organizations or community health centers. Dr. Gray says this will give more education about the vaccines to these communities.

“We have been holding monthly symposiums to keep our community informed of the facts. The facts of the matter are that these vaccines have been tested,” she said.

Black people make up 27 percent of the South Carolina’s population, but only 17 percent of them have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine so far. Just over 2,000 Black people in Rock Hill have received the vaccine.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“With the impact of this J&J vaccine being on pause it really it’s going to take some one on one conversations to get people to trust in the Moderna and Pfizer, just because of the pause of the J&J,” she said.

Now with millions of dollars on the way, Gray plans to push education in truth.

“We need some money to establish some facilities in the Low Country so that we can get shots in arms,” Gray said. “So I plan to make frequent trips down to the low country to make sure. We’ve got to knock on doors whatever we need to do.”

Gray says with more money, facilities, and information. She hopes more minorities schedule their appointments.

And it’s not just the Black community. Only six percent of Hispanics have received their shot as well. The state is looking to get more minority communities vaccinated.