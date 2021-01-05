SC lawmakers push to make it illegal to require COVID-19 vaccines

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some South Carolina lawmakers want to make it illegal for employers to require a COVID-19 vaccine.

A bill pre-filed in the South Carolina House would ban mandatory vaccinations and prevent “discrimination” for not getting vaccinated.

Despite near universal recommendations from doctors, there remains skepticism about the vaccine.

“It’s still very new and I think everyone should have the choice as to whether they want the vaccine or not,” said Carol Johnson of Charlotte.

“I have very small kids. I also have an elderly grandmother. I’m not gonna risk their health because I want to be foolish,” said Chiquetia Johnson of Charlotte.

The bill would prevent employers from taking “any adverse employment action,” such as firing or demotion, if someone refuses to get vaccinated.

But Professor Dan Bowling from Duke University School of Law wonders how much of a chance the bill has in the state legislature.

“It’s contrary to SC legislative and business history, to restrict what a business can do and can’t do,” Bowling said.

The bill is sponsored by Representative Steven Long of Spartanburg, Sandy McGarry of Lancaster, Leola Robinson of Greenville and Mike Burns and Greenville.

