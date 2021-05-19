SC law enforcement continues search for ‘extremely dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For some people in Rock Hill, they say law enforcement didn’t say why they were in front of their homes, but they knew it was bad because many had long guns drawn and were searching for the area.

Police were in the air and dozens of cars were on the ground as they search for Tyler Terry, a man wanted for attempted murder, and, as FOX 46 has discovered, a separate alleged murder on May 2, 2021.

The York County Sherriff’s office tweeted out they got a call Tyler Terry was behind Rock Hill High School and people living in the area were on high alert because students were in class at several schools in the area.

“I believe with all my heart if a family member a mother or a grandmother,” said a woman living in the area, but didn’t want to give her name. “Somebody this young man knows they could speak to him on a megaphone or whatever they use to let him hear their voice and talk to them.”

Police kept everyone away from the area of Lesslie Highway and Fire Tower Road.

As we were driving past the scene, you saw the schools on lockdown, along with deputies and police lining the streets

Officers were at Rock Hill High School to assist with dismissal of students to keep people safe while others continued to search the area.

Helicopters searched from above and a group of law enforcement vehicles were parked near the woods on Fire Tower Road.

Tyler Terry is wanted for shooting at Chester County Sheriff’s deputies during a chase late Monday night.

He’s been on the run for close to 48 hours and people living in the area are worried about what may happen.

“This is not going to end well. You’re going to come out in a body bag, and this is going to destroy your family more. Or you come on out Tyler and give up because you are not going to win.”

The York County Sheriff’s office says until Terry is found they should remain vigilant and consider him extremely dangerous.