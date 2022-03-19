COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Speaker of the House Jay Lucas announced on Tuesday he will not seek another term in office.

His announcement came following a bipartisan round of applause for his leadership during a House of Representatives meeting in Columbia.

Lucas, who appeared to get emotional at times during his announcement, thanked his family, colleagues and constituents for their support over the years.

“When it ends, I will miss it every day. I will miss all of you in countless ways,” he said. “I can only hope that each of you believes that I have been a worthy observant of this chamber and worthy of the job you have so graciously bestowed upon me. My time will come to an end as this session ends. It will be time for a new chapter to be written for the House.”

Lucas has served in the House since 1999 and actively represents District 65 – including Chesterfield, Darlington, Kershaw and Lancaster counties.

He was first elected as Speaker Pro Tempore in November 2010 and elected in the role of Speaker in November 2014.

“We want to sincerely thank Speaker Lucas for his years of service and commitment to our conservative causes,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. “Over the years, we’ve worked together on building our Party, securing the integrity of our elections, and strengthening the Republican cause across our state. We’ll miss his leadership, but wish him well in his retirement.”

It’s not clear what his next steps will be or if he will seek another office.

Lucas is a University of South Carolina graduate, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in public administration, and earned his law degree from the university.