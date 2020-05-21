SC House Representative angry over gatherings in Myrtle Beach

Tommy Pope, South Carolina House Representative Pro Tempore from York County District 47, is angry over the images of large crowds gathering in Myrtle Beach last weekend.

“Im going to be respectful when I say this, when I was a police officer and a prosecutor and always said that the toughest law to enforce is the South Carolina idiot code.”

Pope who serves on the Accelerate SC committee to re-open the state, says he doesn’t want to see this same thing happen again going into the long Memorial Day weekend. And, that this group that was gathering put many lives in danger.

“when you see these crowds gathering up, I really think its selfish and ultimately it may not be them, but they may get it and go visit mom over the weekend and granny comes over and then its spread.”