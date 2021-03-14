SC House moves forward with bill that would give state officials more authority over county boards

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina House of Representatives moved forward with a bill Wednesday that supporters said will make sure the state has a uniform election process.

By a vote of 84-36, mostly along party lines, the House gave H.3444 second reading. The legislation would require all counties to follow the same practices for elections created by the State Election Commission (SEC).

This comes just a few days after Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) sent lawmakers a letter urging them to pass the bill as soon as possible.

Today, I wrote a letter to the General Assembly urging them to protect the integrity of South Carolina’s elections by passing H.3444. This critical legislation will enhance accountability at the State Election Commission and safeguard the voting process against fraud. pic.twitter.com/VlN40fooHq — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 8, 2021

He said that during the elections in 2020 they found counties were employing what he called ‘a hodgepodge of different and inconsistent processes.”

On the floor, Representative Jay Jordan (R-District 63) said, “This makes certain that a voter is treated the same in Horry County, Florence County, or Greenville County. It adds that statewide uniformity.”

According to the legislation, the SEC would have the authority to supervise and standardize the practices of local county election offices.

Some House Democrats were skeptical. They said the bill would eliminate all flexibility counties may have over their elections. Rep. Patricia Moore Henegan (D-District 54) said, “That really bothers me because it appears that whatever the State Election Commission want is what the locals have to go along with. I see that as very troubling to me.”

House Republicans said issues with elections in South Carolina is rare but they want to avoid problems in the future. Rep. Jordan said this would not give the majority party complete control over the election process. “We’re not taking away the sincere need for the county election commissions on how they operate and exist,” he said.

A proposal in the bill that would have expanded the SEC was taken out on the floor. Right now, the Governor appoints the five members of the commission. According to state law, one of those members needs to be from the minority party.

Some lawmakers hope the make-up of the board is taken up sometime in the near future.

Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D-District 79) said, “We can’t let it be a partisan issue and we can’t let it be a power struggle. We have to make it about impartiality and neutrality as much as possible.”

H.3444 will get one more routine procedural vote Thursday before being sent to the Senate for their approval.

A similar piece of legislation has been filed in the Senate. It would require Senators to okay the Governor’s appointees to the State Election Commission. It does not give the commission more power over the county offices.