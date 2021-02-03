SC House debates fetal heartbeat bill after state Senate approves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Abortion is once again up for debate in South Carolina. Now, voters are telling lawmakers how they feel about the controversial heartbeat bill.

Last week, the SC State Senate passed a heartbeat bill prohibiting most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is generally around six weeks gestation.

The bill was on Wednesday’s agenda in the House of Representatives and was expected to bring many voices on both sides of the issue.

“The institution of abortion is destroying humanity at large and it’s targeting the Black community,” one representative said.

This type of bill has been passed by several states across the country in an effort to prohibit abortion.

However, these aggressive legislative efforts have been struck down by federal judges who have ruled that the laws are unconstitutional restrictions on the right to abortion as articulated by Roe v. Wade and Supreme Court cases that have followed.

The House is likely to pass the bill and Governor McMaster has indicated he would sign the legislation. The only question is how fast will it be struck down in federal court.