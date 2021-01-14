SC Highway Patrol seek driver who hit pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help regarding a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Chester County.

The deadly incident happened on Jan. 14 along South Carolina Highway 9 near Pilgrim Road, approximately three miles east of the Union County line.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian as they were walking in the westbound lane of SC Highway 9. The vehicle did not stay at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-896-8144.

