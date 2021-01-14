SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to Pinckney Road near Mount Prospect Road around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 14 where a vehicle struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

The make and model of the suspect vehicle is unknown at this time, but officials say the car was traveling west on Pinckney Road (SC-9W) toward Lockhart, and will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call SC Highway Patrol at 800-768-1504 or 877-409-4321. You can also call Crimestoppers at 888-SCCRIME.