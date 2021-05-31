SC Highway Patrol: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision in Union County

May 30 2021 06:00 pm

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was killed in a crash in Union County Monday, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The accident occurrend around 7:23 a.m. Officials say two cars were involved. They struck each other head-on. 

One was a 20004 F150 pickup. The driver of that vehicle, 48-year-old Robert Sullivan was not injured.

The second vehicle was a 2014 Nissan Versa with four people inside. The driver is Zachary Harris, 33, was injured, and taken to the hospital.

The front-seat passenger was transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The two back-seat passengers, 4-year-old girl an d a 9-year-old boy were both taken to the hospital to be checked.

No additional informtion has been released at this time. SCHP is continuing to investigate.

