SC health officials concerned over increasing COVID cases, continued holiday gatherings

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- COVID numbers are at some of the highest rates since the start of the pandemic. FOX 46 asked health leaders what can be done to keep cases down ahead of the holidays.

They say there are *numerous reasons* the numbers are so high right now and with some Christmas celebrations set to take place this weekend in some places, there’s a worry the new case numbers will only go higher.

While the vaccine may not be far off, health officials in North and South Carolina say both states are dealing with numbers that will make it that much tougher to get it under control.

“The likelihood and probability of spread is so much higher where groups of people are gathered indoors,” said Scott Thorpe with the SC Department of Health and Environment Control.

Thorpe is the Midlands Health Director for SCDHEC and says what’s being seen in the counties just south of Charlotte is not good.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We really haven’t seen any decline,” Thorpe said.

North Carolina isn’t doing too much better. FOX 46 asked health officials in both states about the numbers and the fears ahead of, and during the holiday season.

NC health officials say their worries are still about last week, saying in a statement, “we are concerned we have not seen the full impact of Thanksgiving celebration.”

Cases in South Carolina involve a bit of math. The state’s population is roughly half that of North Carolina, but their test positivity rate is almost double that of NC, at 21.4 percent. Comparatively speaking, South Carolina has it worse for COVID.

“That means every fifth person we are testing is COVID-positive, and we really…if we’re going to make an impact, we need to get those numbers lower, and it’s as simple as that,” Thorpe said.

With Christmas celebrations set to take place starting this weekend for some towns in South Carolina. DHEC says they’ve been in contact with many of them about proper practices, but they say you should be having careful thought about what your plans are and who you will be spending that time with.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE