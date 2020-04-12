SC COVID-19 daily numbers: Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health announced on Saturday the latest statewide coronavirus numbers, which include 144 new cases and eight additional deaths.

Five of those deaths involved the elderly with underlying health issues in York, Kershaw, Florence, Clarendon, and Beaufort counties.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state is now 80 and case total has grown to 3,207.

Officials described two of the other cases as middle-aged who underlying health issues in Greenville and Sumter. The other case was of any elderly individual in Dorchester, which is under investigation due to other underlying health conditions.

Some of the other South Carolina counties that border the CharMeck area have had case numbers updated:

York: 127, 3 deaths

Lancaster: 62

Kershaw: 178, 4 deaths

Chesterfield: 22