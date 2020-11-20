SC Governor Henry McMaster announces schools will receive COVID-19 testing equipment

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Because of the increase in positive cases like South Carolina, the CDC is recommending people not travel on Thanksgiving, but Governor Henry McMaster says the state will not go backwards and he has no plans on shutting down.

A major part of that is keeping kids in school. On Thursday, he announced plans to ensure safety in the classroom.

“In the coming days, I will be issuing an executive order directing the DHEC to provide every school district with COVID-19 testing kits, so that students, teachers and staff can be tested on a regular basis and every school will have plenty of kits,” Gov. McMaster said.

Several school districts across South Carolina are doing in-person learning but with the threat of COVID-19 moving classes remote, Gov. McMaster says he’s taking action.

“Parents should not have to choose between a child’s welfare or their job. School closings have disrupted children’s learning progress placing their skill development behind schedule and requiring remedial instruction.”

Results from the rapid antigen tests will be known within 15 minutes and will be administered by school nurses to staff and students who are showing symptoms.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Runny nose sore throats things like that. There might be a requirement for more than one. For example, you to have, for example, two of the symptoms. We have a team of medical experts and we’re looking at that right now in terms of the data for each of these symptoms and we’re putting together the best algorithm for these symptoms,” Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

McMaster says he doesn’t know if they can count on help from Washington, so people should be careful and smart especially, heading into the holidays, with his new slogan, “get tested before turkey.”

“Space out inside while dining or visiting or be like the original Thanksgiving and do it outside,” the governor said.

Parents will have to sign a consent form in order for students to get tested. The goal is to have the test kits available the week after Thanksgiving.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE