SC Gov. McMaster: Get the vaccine in the next 10 days or lose your chance

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, fed up with the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in his state, is setting an ultimatum.

Either get the vaccine in the next 10 days, or you lose your chance.

“If you are in group 1A, if you have not have your vaccination or made an appointment to get it, then you’re gonna have to go to the back of the line,” McMaster said Tuesday.

Group 1A includes frontline health care and nursing home residents. State rules say 70 percent of group 1A has to be vaccinated before the state can move on to the next group.

But the Republican Governor says he’s tired of waiting.

“It’s like boarding an airplane. When they call your row if you don’t get on the place you get in the back of the line. You get on with everyone else,” said McMaster.

According to the latest numbers from the state, nearly 48,000 Pfizer vaccines have been distributed. That makes up just one-third of the vaccines the state currently has.

It’s not clear how many Moderna vaccines have been used.

Pfizer vaccines have been sent to hospitals, due to their sub-zero temperatures, for frontline health care workers, while the Moderna vaccines have gone to nursing homes and long term care facilities.

“We are frustrated and we are determined to eliminate the bottlenecks that are slowing this down,” said McMaster.

