SC Gov. McMaster encourages storm preps ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is encouraging South Carolinians to prepare for potential impacts associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the coast will experience tropical storm conditions beginning Wednesday and into Thursday morning including the possibility of gusty winds, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, and the potential for flash flooding.

State emergency leaders say you can prepare for the storm by bringing in lawn furniture and other loose objects like your trash and recycling bins which could become a hazard in high winds.

Residents along the coast could experience isolated power outages. Keep your cellphones and mobile devices fully charged – you can also download the WCBD News and weather apps to receive weather alerts and watch live streams of our broadcasts.

Those who are unable to stay home during the storm, like mobile home residents and those living in low-lying areas prone to flooding, should consider finding somewhere safe to stay during the severe weather.

Be aware of potential flash flooding:

If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move to higher ground. Do not wait to be told to move.

Do not walk through moving water. Three to six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.

Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.

State emergency leaders are working with state and local agencies as they monitor the storm and will be ready to respond as needed.