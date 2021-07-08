SC Gov. McMaster: Abortion order ‘oversteps’ federal power

FILE – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Congress just sweetened the incentives for states to extend Medicaid insurance coverage to more low-income adults, but the dozen Republican-controlled states that have spent years resisting expanding the programs have no plans to change course now. “Gov. McMaster isn’t for sale, regardless of whatever ill-conceived ‘incentives’ congressional democrats may come up with,” spokesman Brian Symmes said in a statement. “What the federal spending plan does is attempt to offer a short term solution for a long term problem.” (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appealed the pause of a new abortion law on Wednesday.

Gov. McMaster argued in a filing Wednesday that a judge’s decision to put the whole measure on hold during an ongoing lawsuit “oversteps the bounds of federal judicial power.” McMaster wants the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift a lower court’s injunction on the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.”

The governor’s office released the following statement in a press release:

“While the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case related to Mississippi’s law offers great hope and promise for protecting the lives of the unborn, we must defend South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Act against every challenge at every level,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “As I’ve said before, the right to life is the most precious of rights and the most fragile. We must never let it be taken for granted or taken away. And we must protect life at every opportunity, regardless of cost or inconvenience.”

McMaster signed the measure into law earlier this year. Planned Parenthood attorneys sued immediately, and the entire law has been blocked.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood have not responded in court.