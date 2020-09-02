SC eases nursing home restrictions, allowing for outdoor visits

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster has eased restrictions on nursing homes, specifically on rules regarding visitors.

It’s news that many people who have loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been waiting for.

On Tuesday, state leaders outlined new guidelines for limited outdoor visitations.

A facility’s ability to allow visitation now depends on a number of factors, including: Existing cases of the virus within the facility, the facility’s staffing capabilities and PPE availability, as well as the facility’s ability to comply with testing requirements.

The state says each facility will need a reasonable amount of time in order to meet the new criteria.

State leaders believe the visitation restrictions that were put in place have helped save lives, as well as protect the health and well-being of the workers who care for the residents