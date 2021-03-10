SC Democrats look to close gun sale loophole with new bill

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One of the darkest days in South Carolina history is the inspiration for a gun control measure expected to pass the U.S. House of Representatives.

H.R. 1446, if passed, would close to so-called “Charleston Loophole” for gun sales.

It’s named after what gun control advocates say is the loophole that allowed Charleston Church shooter Dylann Roof to buy a gun he wasn’t legally allowed to purchase.

“He should not have had the gun,” said. Rep. James Clyburn, (D-SC).

The way current laws work, if someone tries buying a firearm, the National Instant Criminal Background Checks System (NICS) can usually determine if someone is legally allowed to buy the weapon.

However, sometimes information can’t be found immediately and it causes a delay. The FBI then has three days to further investigate.

At the end of those three days, even if the FBI doesn’t have a definitive answer, the gun store can legally sell the firearm.

“This law would have prevented that gentleman from getting a gun,” Clyburn said.

During House proceedings Wednesday, North Carolina Republicans spoke out against the measure.

“Every commercial gun sale in America already requires a background check,” said Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC). “In Charleston, there was no loophole. The problem was information sharing.”

Western North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn gave, perhaps, the fieriest speech on the house floor Wednesday.

“You want my guns. I know it. We all know it. Well, Mr. Speaker, you can come and take them,” Cawthorn said.

President Joe Biden has indicated he supports closing the loophole. However, the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Despite the Democrats control of the chamber, the bill will require 60 votes, meaning at least 10 Republicans would need to sign on.