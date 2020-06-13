SC continues to ease restrictions despite increase in cases of COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Bowling alleys that are open for business, but with social distancing and cleaning. Retail stores will now have no restrictions. One expert FOX 46 spoke with says it could all lead to more cases, but there’s another thing that might go down.

It’s a sight that Lake Wylie Bowl and Bounce hasn’t seen in months, and for owner Darrin Skinner, it couldn’t come a moment too soon.

“We did not expect to come today. But we were ready for it when it did,” Skinner said.

He says within moments of him hearing the news that bowling alleys could open immediately, with some restrictions, he did it.

“Bowling alleys were one of the last things that was being allowed, so almost everything has been allowed, except for bowling alleys, movie theaters and big venues,” Skinner said.

Bowling alleys are still having to distance and sanitize and the retail stores will no longer have to have lines out the doors, with people waiting to get in.

Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order that essentially deleted restrictions for retail stores that had been in effect. This all comes as cases are spiking in the state.

“We need to social distance, to protect the weak,” Dr. Arash Poursina, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Piedmont Medical Center.

In the past two weeks, Dr. Poursina says he’s seen more people coming in with COVID-19 and with restrictions being lifted more and more, he’s expecting more. On a positive note, however, Dr. Poursina says he’s also expecting fewer mental health, substance and abuse calls.

“Children suffering, parents out of work, social economic problems, suicides, drug overdoses…those kinds of things, we’ve actually seen a surge in,” he said.

McMaster says he’s unlikely to go back to more restrictions. For Skinner, other parts of his business have been opened, but bowling is the main attraction.

“Every single person said ‘I want to come back to work,’ and that’s out of 35 people,” he said.

This executive order is in effect for 15 days. Governor McMaster could extend it or could ease restrictions even more. As is the case with everything these days, it will just depend on the numbers.