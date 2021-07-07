SC community afraid additions of mobile houses in neighborhood will hurt value of homes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Besides the faint sounds of birds chirping or the wind rustling in the trees, it’s pretty quiet on Rowell Road in the Catawba Community.

Tonia Adams would like it to stay that way.

“We don’t have a lot of traffic. Everybody kind of tends to their business. We don’t have any type of crime out in this area. I mean absolutely none. It’s just great,” homeowner Tonia Adams said.

That silence is now in jeopardy after a developer purchased 21 acres of land next to her home.

They submitted a proposal to install a curb cut and add a mobile park to their community.

“When you move into this area, you are looking for this and it took us several months to find this house in this type of setting,” Adams added.

Adams has lived in her two-story home that sits on 18.5 acres for 21 years. She says a recent appraisal priced her home at $450,000.

With the addition of a mobile home park, neighbors fear they’ll lose the value of their homes.

“It would definitely destroy the value of the house and the reason being is that any house that sits back off of the main road and it has 18.5 acres with it, that is kind of market-specific,” she says. “If after all these years, I end up with a trailer park as my neighbor and there’s no privacy, I have a wraparound porch, if this trailer park is built, I will literally be able to stand on my porch and look at the people in the trailer park and they’ll be able to look onto my porch.”

Her neighbor Cody Saylors agrees.

“We’re not comfortable with more traffic being on the road plus we’re not sure what they’re going to build behind our houses and looking out in the back yard we all have woods now. So having a driveway going to a subdivision that could be trailers would not help the value of our homes,” Saylors said.

Adams and Saylors say they’ve already attended the first public meeting about this in May. And they hope to voice their concerns about it again at the second meeting on Thursday.

“We just plan to tell that we don’t want it, our community doesn’t want it,” Saylors said. “We do not need any more traffic than we already have, people fly down our road as it is. I can imagine with more homes it’s just not developed enough (the area) to hold that many more vehicles.”