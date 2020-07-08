SC Black-owned business offers cleaning done right during COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is working to get results by highlighting local, black-owned businesses that welcome community support.

The coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of disinfecting our homes and offices. Many people think they are killing germs with their cleaning methods but that is not always the case.

Paula Adams says she has made it her mission to teach people how to disinfect the right way. Adams, a microbiologist, has spent two decades designing cleaning programs for pharmaceutical companies, including a flu vaccine manufacturer in North Carolina.

Now, she is the owner and operator of Scrubology Professional Cleaning Service, LLC in Fort Mill. She offers home and office cleaning services and is expanding to commercial facilities as well.

“I wanted to make sure that people were getting their homes clean but cleaned correctly, and sanitized correctly. And, also along the way kind of inform people about how to clean and how to clean safely.”

Adams says she is combining her expertise with the disinfection tools she used during her career, to bring science-based cleaning methods to families across the Carolinas.

“It’s cleaning done right. It’s cleaning based on science. We use the least amount of chemicals to give you the best results.”

Adams says her company has always followed CDC cleaning guidelines. Now with COVID-19, they are employing additional safety measures.

“A lot of things we were already doing. We were already disinfecting our equipment between houses. We do have protective items. We do wear masks, gloves. We have shoe covers that we wear each time. We social distance.”

Adams says she greatly appreciates the movement to support local, black-owned businesses and hopes it becomes the norm.

“There are groups of professional black, minority-owned businesses that are here that are providing stellar service, and want you know to expand our customer base and offer our services to not just our community, but to you know, to the world as a whole.”

