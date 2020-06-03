SBI reviewing incident involving CMPD allegedly trapping and tear-gassing protesters overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent review of an incident overnight that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and a group of protesters.

On Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were involved in a high-profile incident involving the use of tear gas on scores of protesters. Reporter Justin LaFrancois of Queen City Nerve experienced the incident firsthand:

“We’re trapped, there’s tear gas … we’re trapped, they’re shooting pepper balls at us, they’ve thrown out tear gas, flash-bangs, smoke … we’re trapped here, they’re up top shooting at us.”

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) condemned the use of tear gas by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and other police departments across the country.

“The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, as well as police departments across the country, should immediately and permanently end the use of tear gas. Weapons that are illegal in war should never be used on American soil, especially against our own people,” Adams said.

“There is nothing to indicate whatsoever that there was intentional abuse on the part of our officers. In the interest of accountability, I have requested an independent review of the incident by the State Bureau of Investigation to ensure there is an objective set of eyes to determine if CMPD actions were lawful,” the PIO of CMPD said on Wednesday.

What began as a lawful protest Tuesday took a considerable turn for the worse just before 9 p.m.

Several officers became targets for violent protesters bent on turning a lawful demonstration into a riot, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Over a roughly four-hour period CMPD said:

There were at least 18 incidents of protestors throwing objects at officers

Nine dispersal orders were communicated

16 protestors arrested

Three guns were recovered (including assault rifle)

There have been at least 53 reported incidents of officers being assaulted over the last six days. Just before 9:30 p.m., a group of several hundred protesters who were given several orders to disperse because of the violent criminal activity they were engaging in throughout the night marched up 4th street, CMPD said.

A coordinated operation involving riot control agents to disperse the crowd was undertaken.

“It is regrettable, and something we take seriously. We have an enormous responsibility to ensure all of our operations are carried out with precision,” CMPD said on Wednesday. “We as an organization need to learn from this incident, and redouble our efforts to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the community, protesters and officers safe. We are a learning organization and always working to identify opportunities to serve our community better.”