SBI officially launches investigation into CMPD’s actions during protests

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has officially launched its investigation into CMPD’s actions on Tuesday night when protesters were tear gassed and appear from video to have been trapped by police blockades.

“There was a group of 100 people huddled in. We’re crouched on the ground and there’s no way out,” said Laith Shehadeh, a protester.

Shehadeh says it was hard to breathe with all the tear gas in the air. He says he and his sister, along with a large group of protesters, were trapped by police on both sides on 4th Street in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday night.

“I had my sister with me, she’s 16. She was rather traumatized, she started crying and got on the ground.”

He says the protests were peaceful and then out of nowhere the police began attacking them.

“It is fair in my opinion to compare them to a gang. One guy starts firing, so do the remainder.”

The videos and actions of the officers that night are under review now by the SBI.

“Damn the truth, what words are going to appease people?” said Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari.

Bokhari says police were attacked first that night, and he believes the mayor and council were too quick to pass judgment.

Bokhari says police were following protocols put in place by the city.

“It says, ‘Wait a minute. You gave us this policy. You asked us to rule things as unlawful, you asked us to use munitions to disperse crowds and now our look isn’t good, why isn’t your look not good?”

Laith wants the officers who ordered the operation Tuesday night fired and arrested.

“They should not have a badge, they are not protecting us.”

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said he makes the calls when it comes to using chemical agents such as tear gas, and the chief said he is being investigated.

Councilman Bokhari says he’s open to talking about whether chemical agents should be used during protests and also looking overall at CMPD policy.