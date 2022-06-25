CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Another warm and muggy night is on tap for our area with lows holding in the upper 60s. We will also have partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with an isolated shower possible.

Sunday is looking hot and humid with highs climbing back into the lower 90s. As a cold front approaches from the west, look for increasing clouds on Sunday afternoon. A shower or storm could develop out ahead of the front later Sunday, but it will not be much.

Better chances for rain will come early next week as the cold front settles into the Carolinas. A could see scattered showers and storms on Monday, so grab your umbrella before heading out the door. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday afternoon.

The front stalls to our east bring batches of showers into the area through midweek. Fingers crossed that this system will bring enough rain to help with some of the drought conditions across the state. Temperatures will also be cooler behind the front with highs back in the lower and middle 80s.

We are also watching the tropics and the potential for a storm becoming tropical in the next 5 days. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days!













Tonight: Patchy clouds and warm. Low: 69

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Hi: 91

Monday: Mostly cloudy, Showers/storms. Hi: 87 Lo: 70