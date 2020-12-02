Salvation Army sees increase in requests while projecting a decrease in donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Salvation Army is projecting a 50 percent drop in donations nationwide this year. In the meantime, the request for help from the community has increased dramatically.

“Our volunteer base is down this year,” said Salvation Army area commander Major Wilma Mason, “and angel adoptions this year have been trending down.”

Mason said last year they helped 6,500 children. This year, the number of requests has already increased to 9,000.

“They’re in need of donations,” said shopper Yolanda Rogers. “I know that bell every year.”

There’s suspense this year; will the final tally be enough?

The Salvation Army in Charlotte has about half of the red kettles out this year, and there’s already a drop in other areas. Mason says COVID is partially to blame.

“People are not working in their office buildings,” she said, “and it was a lot of office groups and community groups [like] churches who would come together and adopt groups of angels.”

For bell ringers, the competition to collect donations is still fierce.

“We have people from different colleges and all come out,” said bell ringer Fred Mills, “and they ring the bell, and I’m telling you they’re pretty good because they make more than we do!”

The Salvation Army has seen an increase in requests for help, and they’re projecting a decrease nationwide in donations. Those two scenarios combined aren’t a recipe for success, but they’re hopeful the Charlotte community will pull through.

“Where there is the greatest need, the greatest outpouring of giving happens,” Mason said.

The Salvation Army is also adjusting with the times. Now, instead of dropping cash in the bucket, people can scan a QR code and donate right from their phone.

