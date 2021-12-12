‘Salute to Veterans’ Christmas Card drive is spreading cheer this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local child is giving back this holiday season in a special way.

“In Tuckers Mailbox” is hosting its second annual “Salute to Veterans” Christmas Card Drive. Tucker, 6, is collecting cards from across Eastern North Carolina to drop off at the Kinston VA hospital on Christmas day.

“It’s another opportunity to make people smile and to let them know that hey, somebody is thinking about you,” said Tucker’s father, Daniel Rose.

His father said Tucker started writing letters at an early age, asking veterans and others to share their experiences.

“Last year, with the virus being what it was, we’re like, ‘Well, let’s figure out a way to help all these people that their family can come to’,” said Rose.

That’s when they started their card drive, last year collecting over 200 Christmas cards from people to give to Veterans. This year, they had over 600 cards by December 1st, all by setting up boxes all around for people to spread their Christmas cheer.

“There’s some of these people that don’t have any family left. And that’s when it kind of really hit us of hadn’t thought of it that way that some of these guys are really, old and don’t have any descendants,” said Rose. “This is their Christmas communication with the outside world and with covid going on, it’s not like they could have patients come in there.”