Salons, barbershops remain frustrated, unable to reopen

More than 13,000 people have tested positive for the coronaviurs in North Carolina. Sadly, 507 people have died. In South Carolina, more than 7,000 people have tested positive and 316 people have died.

State leaders say those numbers could increase as we move into phase one of reopening

One business owner FOX 46 spoke to today says it’s actually bittersweet. He’s grateful to see some people get back to work but is also continuing to struggle financially because of the closure

Noel Barber is used to a barber shop full of people and employees working to make ends meet, but that hasn’t been the case in six weeks.

“It’s been confusion and a little slow, we don’t know when we’re going to go back and you don’t know what’s going on, it’s almost a little nervous to even go back,” Barber said.

Barber had to close down following Governor Cooper’s executive stay at home order. He says the last few weeks have been the most trying times as a business owner.

“Running up credit cards at this point. We’re not making money. At this point, it’s like being in a whirlwind waiting to see what’s going to happen.”

The uncertainty is what Barber says is the hardest part. Cooper’s plan is to reopen the state in phases with the first phase starting Friday and the second scheduled to start two weeks later on May 22, but if the first phase doesn’t go as planned Barber’s business could be shut down even longer.

“We don’t even know that the first phase is going to go right and then it gets extended and now I can’t open until June.”

Barber says while the closure has caused financial hardship he’s still not sure his shop is ready to be reopened.

“I just feel like even when we do open back up, I still won’t know if it’s time. I won’t know if its two early and they already predicted a second wave and I don’t want to be in that wave,” he said. “This is a situation that no one planned or thought could happen and it’s just scary.”

Again, barbershops nail salons and gyms are all a part of the phase two opening and the state will only be allowed to head in that direction if things go well in phase one.