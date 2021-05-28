Salisbury Police: Missing man with medical conditions found safe

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Salisbury are searching for a man who was reported missing Friday.

Zane Francis was last seen around 4:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Newsome Road. He was last seen wearing a white button shirt and black shorts. He is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

Francis is described as a 23-year-old, white, male, 5 foot 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair. He is known to visit parks in Salisbury.

Anyone who sees Francis or who have information regarding this investigation should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or call 9-1-1.