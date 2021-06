SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man shot to death inside a Salisbury home on Wednesday evening.

The Salisbury Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the 700 block of Grace Street around 6:11 p.m., where they found a black male deceased with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are on the scene investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McEleven at 704-638-5333.