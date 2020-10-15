Salisbury pastors partner with law enforcement to combat violent crime

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney announced 53 indictments in Rowan County over the last year for drug, gun and violent crime charges under a program called Project Safe Neighborhoods.

A pastor says relationships between police and the community have improved recently in Salisbury, and he believes that’s helping cut crime.

“We’re actually out in the street. We’re actually amongst the people,” said Pastor Patrick Jones.

He’s part of a group called Nightcrawlers. They go out to Salisbury neighborhoods at night praying with people and giving them food and other resources they need to help their families, but recently the group has started to focus more on building relationships with police.

“I’ve seen crime decrease some. I think the community and the police they’re now starting to understand that we’ve got to really work together and I think what has really helped this area is the transparency,” said Jones

Salisbury faith leaders like Jones are partnering with local and federal law enforcement for what’s called Project Safe Neighborhoods.

“You’re going to choose to stop the street life, and you’re going to put down the guns or we’re going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of federal law and of state law,” said U.S. Attorney Matt Martin.

On Wednesday, Martin announced the indictments. Project Safe Neighborhoods gives criminals on probation a choice.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

If they choose to get away from a life of crime, they’ll be given help from pastors like Jones.

“If there’s a community that says we need to see police more involved more engaged, then that’s what they’re saying needs to happen.”

Jones says he’s involved with a group which meets regularly with police to talk about various issues including police hiring.

Property crime and robberies are down in Salisbury this year, according to officials.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE