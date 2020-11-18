Salisbury High School teacher accused of having sexual contact with child

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local teacher accused of having sexual contact with a child.

Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in early November.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Jason Carpintero. He is a teacher at Salisbury High School.

The Sheriff’s Office says the child victim is not a student at the suspect’s school.

Carpintero has been charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

He Carpintero was arrested at his home, and taken to the magistrate’s office where he was given a $250,000 bond.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.