SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Salisbury firefighters don’t leave anyone behind, and that includes little lost ducklings.

Officials say rescue 2 and Engine 3 were able to get nine ducklings out from a catch basin and storm drain on Riviera Drive in the Crescent neighborhood Friday afternoon.

They say ‘momma duck’ was elated to have her babies back safely. Great work guys!