Salisbury declares state of emergency citing rioters, looters

The city of Salisbury has declared a state of emergency in response to the ongoing tense protests, and looting, that has taken place in the downtown area.

Mayor Karen Alexander cited bottles and rocks thrown at police officers, property damage and as a result police using tear gas to thwart the crowd. The mayor said peaceful protests took place over the weekend but Monday’s protests took an ugly turn.

“We always respect the right for groups to peacefully protest in our city,” the mayor said.

“Over the past few nights, our police department has done an excellent job allowing freedom of speech and expression, but the incidents on Sunday and Monday by the counter-protestor and protestors were truly disappointing. We cannot tolerate unlawful behavior in our city by outsiders or our residents. In an effort to ensure public safety, I am declaring a state of emergency.”

The protests, taking place across the country, come on the heels of the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, who was killed while in the custody of a white police officer. the officer has since been charged with murder.

