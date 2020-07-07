Confederate statue, ‘Fame’, being removed from downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Confederate statue situated in downtown Salisbury is being taken down Monday night.

The statue has been a source of controversy for some time, with many protesting and calling for the removal of the statue.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy, who owns the land where the statue sits, signed a relocation agreement, and a notarized document was received by the mayor on Father’s Day, the city said.

The group agreed to have the statue moved to the Old Lutheran Cemetery on N. Lee Street where Confederate generals and soldiers were already being honored.

Road closures and related detours near Innes Street are scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m.

City officials released details on the traffic advisories: